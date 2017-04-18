MT baseball beats Hillsboro, 5-2

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team completed the first round of the final-ever season of South Central Ohio League play when they hosted the Indians of Hillsboro High School Tuesday afternoon.

On a very nice, sunny afternoon, the Panthers won this game, 5-2.

Senior Trenton Harris was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace.

He faced 24 batters, striking out 10 and walking only one. He allowed three hits and two runs (neither was earned).

Cayse Cameron took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched the first five innings, allowing one run.

Sajoun Jones gave up four runs in one inning of work.

The Panthers got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third.

Harris drove in Mitchell Creamer with a double on a hit and run play.

In the fifth for the Panthers, Heath Cockerill hit a single and stole second.

He came around to score on a single by Creamer.

Harris reached on an error and Skyler McDonald then reached on an error that allowed two runs to score.

In the sixth, Brady Wallace led off with a double and scored on a base hit by Creamer.

Hillsboro rallied with two runs in the seventh.

Brian Smith singled and stole second. He scored on an error that allowed Jones to reach safely.

The Panthers tried to throw Jones out as he attempted to steal third. An error on that play allowed Jones to score what proved to be the final run of the game.

“This was a very good win for us,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “Hillsboro had only one league loss coming in.

“Trenton Harris pitched a great baseball game,” Smith said. “He kept them off-balance all night. Our kids fought and battled and finally scored. Cameron is one of the top pitchers in the league. He held us at bay with just one run. His pitch count was high and that’s why they took him out.”

Miami Trace is now 5-2 in the SCOL, 9-2 overall.

Miami Trace is at East Clinton Wednesday and has a game scheduled at home with Madison Plains Thursday and then it’s back in SCOL play with a home game against Wilmington Friday. Game time is 5 p.m.

RHE

H 000 000 2 — 2 3 2

MT 001 031 x — 5 8 1

MT beats Cedarville

Miami Trace defeated Cedarville on Thursday, April 13 by a final score of 13-2.

Skyler McDonald got the win on the mound for the Panthers.

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1