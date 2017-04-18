Lady Lions fall to Wilmington, 8-3

WILMINGTON — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Wilmington for an SCOL match-up Tuesday, April 18.

Wilmington won this game, 8-3.

Wilmington scored three runs in the second, three more in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Washington scored one run in the fourth and two in the top of the seventh.

Kaylee Tackett pitched for Wilmington and Meghan Tucker was in the circle for the Lady Lions.

Tackett allowed three runs (all earned) on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Tucker allowed eight runs (five earned) on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Annie Semler, Kalee Crowe and Tucker each had two hits to lead Washington.

Kendra McKenna and Kacy Younker each had two hits for Wilmington.

Washington is home against Chillicothe Wednesday and at Madison Plains Thursday. Game time is 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Danika Marcum, 0-4; Annie Semler, 2-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 0-3; Kalee Crowe, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Meghan Tucker, 2-3, 1 run; Trinity Ragland, 0-2; Maddison Osborne, 1-3, 1 rbi; Kelsey Inskeep, 0-3; Zoee Clay, 1-3.

RHE

W 000 100 2 — 3 8 1

Wil. 030 320 x — 8 9 1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

