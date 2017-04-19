WHS baseball splits recent 4 games

On Tuesday, April 18, the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Wilmington for an SCOL game against the Hurricane.

Wilmington won this game, 10-0 in five innings.

Bell pitched five innings, allowing two hits with one walk and six strikeouts for Wilmington.

Jarett Patton started and took the loss for the Blue Lions.

He pitched three innings with five hits and seven runs (three earned) with four walks and two strikeouts.

Grant Patterson pitched 1.1 innings with six hits and three runs (all earned) no walks and one strikeout.

Ethan Marting hit a single and Logan Jackson hit a double for the Blue Lions.

Meyer went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI to lead Wilmington.

The Hurricane scored two runs in the second, five in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Wilmington had 11 hits and one error. The Blue Lions committed two errors.

Offensively for Washington: Conner Chrisman, 0-2, 1 sb; Ethan Marting, 1-2; Jarett Patton, 0-2; Brian Wilson, 0-2; Griffin Shaw, 0-1, 1 bb; Logan Jackson, 1-2; Nick Barrett, 0-2; Tyler Rood, 0-2; Elijah Ruth, 0-1.

Offensively for Wilmington: Meyer, 3-4, 1 run, 4 rbi, 1 sb; Hottinger, 1-3; Krause, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Reed, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Wolary, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b; Davis, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Carey, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Lakes, 0-2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Wyrick, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 2 2

Wil 025 21x x — 10 11 1

On Saturday, April 15, the Washington Blue Lions played a doubleheader against the Zane Trace Pioneers at ZTHS.

Washington swept the set, 10-0 and 13-8.

Kenny Arboleda was the winning pitcher in the 10-0 game.

He allowed just one hit in five innings with three strikeouts.

Jeremy Lambert started and took the loss for the Pioneers.

He pitched two innings with seven runs (all earned), seven hits, three walks and one strikeout.

Chad Ison pitched two innings, giving up three runs (all earned) on five hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Jordan Waller pitched, without recording an out and Elliott Lynn pitched one inning with one walk.

There were no errors in the game.

Elijah Ruth went 2 for 4 with a double, scoring twice and driving in one run for the Blue Lions.

Jarett Patton was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Austin Fore went 2 for 3 with one run scored and two RBI.

Ryan Winans had the hit for the Pioneers.

After a scoreless first inning, Washington scored six runs in the second.

The Blue Lions tacked on two in the third and two more in the fourth.

Offensively for Washington: Conner Chrisman, 1-2, 1 run, 2 bb, 3 sb; Elijah Ruth, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Jarett Patton, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 sb; Brian Wilson, 1-3, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Griffin Shaw, 1-3, 1 run; Logan Jackson, 1-1, 2 bb; Kenny Arboleda, 1-1, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Tyler Rood, 1-3, 1 run; Austin Fore, 2-3, 1 run, 2 rbi.

RHE

W 062 20x x — 10 12 0

ZT 000 00x x — 0 1 0

In the other game against Zane Trace, the Blue Lions also rapped out 12 hits in a 13-8 victory.

Nick Barrett started and got the win for Washington.

He pitched five innings with eight hits and six runs (two earned) with no walks and three strikeouts.

Bailey Roberts allowed one hit and one run (earned) with two walks and Griffin Shaw pitched two innings with one hit and one run (unearned) with one walk.

Five players had two hits each for the Blue Lions.

Conner Chrisman was 2 for 5 with two runs scored; Ethan Marting went 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI; Shaw was 2 for 4 with two runs scored; Barrett was 2 for 4 with one run scored and four RBI and Elijah Ruth was 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.

Washington scored one run in the first, two in the second and three in the third to take a 6-0 lead.

Zane Trace scored four runs in the third and two in the fourth to tie the game, 6-6.

The Blue Lions posted three in the fifth and one in the sixth and Zane Trace scored one in the sixth for a 10-7 Washington lead.

The Blue Lions scored three in the seventh and the Pioneers responded with one run in the home seventh.

Washington had eight stolen bases and committed three errors.

Zane Trace had two errors.

Offensively for Washington: Conner Chrisman, 2-5, 2 runs, 3 sb; Ethan Marting, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi 1 bb, 1 sb; Jarett Patton, 1-5, 1 rbi; Brian Wilson, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Christian Grove, 0-0; Griffin Shaw, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 sb; Austin Fore, 0-0; Avery Wilson, 1-2, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Nick Barrett, 2-4, 1 run, 4 rbi, 1 sb; Tyler Rood, 0-2, 2 runs, 2 bb, 1 sb; Elijah Ruth, 2-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 sb.

Offensively for Zane Trace: Drew Rittenhouse, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 sac; Jeremy Brooks, 2-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Isaac Beam, 2-4, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 rbi; Austin Chaffin, 0-4, 2 rbi; Camden Farley, 1-3, 1 sb; Tanner Congrove, 1-4; Josh McCorkle, 0-3; Jordan Waller, 0-1; Ryan Winans, 1-4, 1 sb, 1 run; Chad Ison, 2-3, 1 2b, 2 runs; Will Palmer, 0-1, 1 run;

RHE

W 123 031 3 — 13 12 3

ZT 004 201 1 — 8 10 2

On Friday, April 14, the Washington Blue Lions visited Clinton-Massie for an SCOL game against the Falcons.

The Falcons won this game, 10-6.

Weston Trampler got the win in relief for Massie. He pitched five scoreless innings with two hits and five strikeouts.

Aric France started and pitched two innings with seven hits and six runs (three earned) and three strikeouts.

Grant Patterson suffered the loss in relief for the Blue Lions.

He pitched 4.2 innings with five runs (all earned) on five hits and one walk.

Austin Joseph started for Washington and pitched 1.1 innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seventh hits. He walked one and struck out one.

The Blue Lions jumped out with three runs in the top of the first.

Massie responded with one run in their first turn at bat.

Washington scored three in the second, with Massie countering with four in the second for a 6-5 Blue Lion advantage.

There was no scoring over the next three and a half innings.

Massie rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth and kept Washington off the board in the seventh for the 10-6 win.

Conner Chrisman, Brian Wilson and Logan Jackson each had two hits for the Blue Lions.

Luke Richardson, Noah Greathouse and David Poynter all had a pair of hits for the Falcons. Greathouse hit a home run and a double for Massie.

Offensively for Washington: Conner Chrisman, 2-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Ethan Marting, 1-4, 1 run; Jarett Patton, 0-4, 2 runs; Brian Wilson, 2-4, 1 rbi; Griffin Shaw, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b, 2 rbi; Logan Jackson, 2-3, 1 rbi; Nick Barrett, 1-3, 1 run; Kyler Mount, 0-2, 1 sac.

Offensively for Clinton-Massie: Luke Richardson, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 sb; Max Murray, 1-4, 1 sb, 1 run, 1 rbi; Noah Greathouse, 2-3, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 1 sb, 1 home run, 1 2b, 1 bb; David Poynter, 2-3, 1 run, 1 sb, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Jaycob Wolf, 1-2, 1 run, 1 sb; Weston Trampler, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Aric France, 1-4, , 1 2b, 2 rbi; Zack Dillow, 0-0; Dana Eichenhorst, 1-4, 1 run; Alec Thomas, 1-3, 1 run.

RHE

W 330 000 0 — 6 9 3

C-M 140 005 x — 10 12 1

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

