MT softball beats Chillicothe, 5-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team hosted the team from Chillicothe High School Monday, April 17.

Miami Trace won this SCOL game, 5-1.

In the first inning, Ashley Campbell reached on a fielder’s choice and Taylor Barrett had an RBI single.

Chillicothe tied the game in the third with a walk to Winfield and an error.

The game remained tied until the Lady Panthers scored two in the bottom of the fifth.

Campbell singled and Barrett hit a home run over the left-center field fence.

In the sixth, Brooke Henry singled and Ally Smith hit a single.

Kaylee Hauck hit a triple to make it 5-1.

“It was another great night of pitching for Olivia Wolffe,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-4, 1 3b, 1 rbi; Cassidy Lovett, 1-3, 1 bb; Ashley Campbell, 1-3, 2 runs; Taylor Barrett, 2-3, 1 home run, 1 run, 2 rbi; Jessica Camp, 0-3; Olivia Wolffe, 0-1, 2 bb; Brooke Henry, 1-2, 1 bb, 1 run; Tori Riley, 0-1; Ally Smith, 1-1, 1 run; Tabby Landrum, 0-2, 1 bb.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Bettendorft, 0-3; Bukman, 0-3; Corzine, 0-3; Gallaghan, 0-3; Brown, 0-2, hbp; Allison, 1-3; Woodbridge, 0-3; Winfield, 1-2, 1 bb; Johnson, 0-0; Hall, 0-3.

RHE

C 001 000 0 — 1 2 0

MT 100 022 x — 5 7 1

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

