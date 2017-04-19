Lady Panthers defeat Hillsboro, 12-5

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team notched another win in the final-ever season of the South Central Ohio League, 12-5 at home over Hillsboro Tuesday, April 18.

Maddy Mossbarger was the winning pitcher allowing 10 hits, five runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.

After a scoreless first inning, Miami Trace plated two runs in the second.

Jessica Camp walked and Krissy Ison was sent in to run.

Olivia Wolffe walked and Jordan Bernard reached on an error that allowed Ison to score.

Tabby Landrum reached on an error that sent Wolffe home.

In the third inning, Taylor Barrett reached on an error and Camp drew a walk.

Barrett stole third base and scored on a single by Wolffe.

The fourth inning was another scoring frame for Miami Trace.

After Hillsboro scored one in the top of the fourth, Miami Trace sent nine batters to the plate, scoring four.

Landrum led off with a single and Cassidy Lovett hit a single.

Ashley Campbell hit an inside-the-park home run to make it 6-1.

After a walk to Camp, (again Ison went in to pinch-run) Wolffe singled to make it 7-1.

Hillsboro rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth.

Miami Trace responded with five runs in its half of the sixth.

Barrett and Camp hit singles and Wolffe was hit by a pitch.

Ally Smith and Aubrey Schwartz singled and Kaylee Hauck hit a triple that made it 12-4.

Hillsboro scored one in the top of the seventh for the 12-5 final.

Miami Trace will host Wilmington Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-5, 1 3b, 4 rbi; Cassidy Lovett, 3-5, 1 run, 4 sb; Ashley Campbell, 1-5, inside-the-park home run, 2 rbi; Taylor Barrett, 1-4, 2 runs, 2 sb; Jessica Camp, 1-1, 3 bb, 1 rbi; Krissy Ison, 0-0, 3 sb, 3 runs; Olivia Wolffe, 2-2, 2 bb, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Brooke Henry, 0-2; Ally Smith, 1-1, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Jordan Bernard, 0-2, 1 rbi; Aubrey Schwartz, 1-2, 1 run; Tabby Landrum, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sac, 1 sb.

RHE

H 000 103 1 — 5 10 3

MT 021 405 x — 12 12 1

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1each

