Lady Lions fall to Chillicothe

The Washington Lady Blue Lion softball team hosted Chillicothe for an SCOL game Wednesday.

Chillicothe won the game, 15-1 in five innings.

Washington did not have a hit in the game, but scored its run in the bottom of the fifth.

After a scoreless first inning, Chillicothe scored four runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings and put three on the board in the fifth.

J. Hall started and got the win for Chillicothe. She walked two and struck out two.

M. Johnson pitched two innings with one unearned run and three walks.

Chillicothe had 16 hits and committed two errors.

Washington had four errors.

Kelsey Inskeep walked and scored for Washington.

T. Bettendorf and S. Gallaugher led Chillicothe, each with three hits.

Washington is at Madison Plains Thursday and home against East Clinton Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

C 044 43x x — 15 16 2

W 000 01x x — 1 0 4

