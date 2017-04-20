MT track beats Xenia

The Miami Trace High School track teams held a dual meet with the teams from Xenia High School on Thursday, April 13.

Miami Trace won the boys meet, with 70 points to 67 for Xenia.

The Lady Panthers won, scoring 70 points to 58 for the visitors.

Miami Trace’s girls team won 13 of the 17 events.

The Panthers’ boys team took first place in 10 of 17 events.

Macy Creamer won four events: the 100-meter hurdles, the 100-meter dash, the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump.

Katie Seyfang won the shot put and the discus throw.

Aubrey McCoy, Grace Bapst, Kylie Pettit and Tori Evans combined to win the 4 x 800-meter relay.

McCoy also won the 800-meter run and Pettit won the 3200-meter run.

Abby Arledge won the 400-meter dash, Sayler Preston won the pole vault and Tori Morrison won the high jump.

For the boys, Wyatt Cory won the pole vault and the 110-meter hurdles.

Wes Seyfang won the discus throw and the shot put.

Justin Reed won the 300-meter hurdles, Drake Litteral won the 200-meter dash and Blake Pittser won the 3200-meter run.

Henry DeBruin won the 400-meter dash and he, along with Jake Atwood, Pittser and Simon DeBruin, won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Jake Atwood, Litteral, Jotham Lewis and Angelo Macioce won the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Miami Trace will take part in a tri-meet at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results vs Xenia, April 13, 2017

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 11:33 (Aubrey McCoy, Grace Bapst, Kylie Pettit, Tori Evans)

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 1st, 17.1; Abby Riley, 20.5; Maddie Southward, 20.6

100-meter dash: Macy Creamer, 1st, 13.0; Rebecca Hekathorn, 15.0; Hayley Lucas, 16.0; Brianna Kramer, 16.1

4 x 200-meter relay: 2:00 (Lilly Litteral, Abby Arledge, Tori Morrison, Emily Powell)

1600-meter run: Tori Evans, 1st, 6:18

4 x 100-meter relay: 58.4 (Abby Riley, Lilly Litteral, Tori Morrison, Emily Powell); 1:01 (Rebecca Hekathorn, McKenna Wilson, Hayley Lucas, Brianna Kramer)

400-meter dash: Abby Arledge, 1st, 1:06; Kylie Pettit, 1:16

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 1st, 51.3

800-meter run: Aubrey McCoy, 1st, 2:53

200-meter dash: Hayley Lucas, 34.3; Brianna Kramer, 34.6

3200-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 1st, 15:07

4 x 400-meter relay: 5:14 (Aubrey McCoy, Maddie Southward, Lilly Litteral, Grace Bapst)

Pole vault: Saylor Preston, 1st, 8’ 3”; Elizabeth Kratzer, 6’ 6”; McKenna Wilson, 6’ 0”; Emily Powell, 6’ 0”

High jump: Tori Morrison, 1st, 4’ 10”

Long jump: Macy Creamer, 1st, 14’ 7 1/2”; Abby Arledge, 3rd, 13’ 11”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 38’ 2”; Sierra Stout, 3rd, 21’ 5”

Discus throw: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 126’ 1”; Sierra Stout, 2nd, 66’ 4”

Miami Trace boys results vs Xenia, April 13, 2017

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 9:06 (Jake Atwood, Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin, Blake Pittser)

110-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 17.6

100-meter dash: Canon Quimby, 13.6

4 x 200-meter relay: 1:40.2 (Noah Wiseman, Justin Reed, Caden Sweitzer, Nick Elrich)

1600-meter run: Blake Pittser, 2nd, 4:55; Jotham Lewis, 3rd, 5:07

4 x 100-meter relay: 47.4 (Drake Litteral, Noah Wiseman, Caden Sweitzer, Nick Elrich)

400-meter dash: Henry DeBruin, 1st, 57.8

300-meter hurdles: Justin Reed, 1st, 45.5; Brandon Arledge, 2nd, 47.1

800-meter run: Trenton Crawford, 2:30; Cole Howland, 2:40

200-meter dash: Drake Litteral, 1st, 22.2; Noah Wiseman, 2nd, 24.0; Canon Quimby, 28.3

3200-meter run: Blake Pittser, 1st, 10:44

4 x 400-meter relay: 1st, 3:53 (Jake Atwood, Jotham Lewis, Drake Litteral, Angelo Macioce)

Pole vault: Waytt Cory, 1st, 10’ 0”; Andrew Amore, 3rd, 8’ 0”

High jump: Andrew Amore, 2nd, 5’ 8”

Long jump: Noah Wiseman, 2nd, 18’ 8”; Andrew Amore, 17’ 10”; Brandon Arledge, 17’ 0”; Caden Sweitzer, 16’ 0”

Shot put: Wes Seyfang, 1st, 47’ 1”; Bull Mossbarger, 3rd, 36’ 10 1/2”; David McElwain, 33’ 10”; Caden Bridges, 28’ 0”

Discus throw: Wes Seyfang, 1st, 126’ 1”; Bull Mossbarger, 3rd, 106’ 3”; Wyatt Cory, 78’ 2”; Caden Bridges, 73’ 0”

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

