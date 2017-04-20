Blue Lions run-rule Cavs, 12-1

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team traveled to Ohio’s first capital for an SCOL game against the Cavaliers Wednesday, April 19.

The Blue Lions won the game, 12-1 in six innings.

Nick Barrett pitched six innings for the win for Washington. He allowed one run (earned) on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Nate Lechner started and took the loss for Chillicothe. He pitched 3.1 innings with six hits and eight runs (seven of which were earned). He walked four and struck out three.

Billy DeLeon pitched two-thirds of an inning with one hit and two runs (both earned) and three walks.

Josh Nihiser pitched two innings with four hits and two earned runs.

Conner Chrisman went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. He drove in two.

Griffin Shaw went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Chillicothe scored one in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead.

It was still 1-0 in favor of the Cavaliers when Washington came to bat in the third inning.

The Blue Lions scored all the runs they would need, as it turned out, with five crossing the plate.

Washington continued to add on, with three in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth innings.

“We started a little sluggishly with two errors in the first inning allowing Chilli to score,” Washington head coach Tyler Rhodus said. “We played some small ball, allowing us to get runners on.

“The guys did well with timely hitting,” Rhodus said. “Once we checked in, we played good baseball. After the first inning, defensively we were good. Nick did well locating his fastball and Chillicothe struggled to catch up.”

The Blue Lions will host East Clinton Friday at 5 p.m.

Washington Little League teams will be on hand and the former president of the league, John Meriweather, will throw out the first pitch.

Offensively for Washington: Conner Chrisman, 3-4, 3 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Ethan Marting, 1-5; Jarett Patton, 0-4, 1 run, 2 rbi 1 bb; Brian Wilson, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Griffin Shaw, 2-4, 3 rbi, 1 2b; Logan Jackson, 0-4; Avery Wilson, 1-1, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 1 sb; Kyler Mount, 0-0, 1 run, 1 sb; Christian Grove, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 sb; Elijah Ruth, 1-1, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 1 sb.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Dalton Conley, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Zach Coats, 0-2, 1 sb, 1 sac; Cameron Cook, 0-2; Nick Conrad, 0-1; Shai Brown, 2-3, 1 rbi; Bryce Valentine, 0-3; Jason Benson, 0-3; Connor Mathis, 1-3; Connor McCloy, 1-1; Easter, 0-0; Jaeden McNish, 1-1; A.J. Corbin, 1-3

RHE

W 005 322 x — 12 11 3

C 100 000 x — 1 6 2

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

