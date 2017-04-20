MT softball blanks Astros

LEES CREEK — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team visited East Clinton High School for an SCOL game against the Astros Wednesday, April 19.

Miami Trace won the game, 4-0, improving their record to 7-2 in the league, 8-4 overall.

Olivia Wolffe pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on just two hits. She struck out seven, walked one and hit one batter.

Taylor Barrett went 2 for 3 with one RBI for Miami Trace.

Miami Trace scored two runs in the first and that was enough on this afternoon.

Kaylee Hauck led off with a single and Cassidy Lovett reached on an error.

Ashley Campbell had a hit to drive in Hauck and Barrett singled, scoring Lovett.

After three scoreless innings, the Lady Panthers scored two more in the fifth.

Hauck drew a walk and Campbell hit a home run to center.

Miami Trace will be at home Friday at 5 p.m. taking on Wilmington.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-3, 1 bb; Cassidy Lovett, 0-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Ashley Campbell, 2-3, 1 home run, 3 rbi; Taylor Barrett, 2-3, 1 rbi; Jessica Camp, 0-3; Olivia Wolffe, 1-3; Kylee Rossiter, 0-0, 1 sb; Brooke Henry, 1-3; Tori Riley, 0-2; Tabby Landrum, 0-3; Krissy Ison, 0-0.

Offensively for East Clinton: Taylor Boeckman, 0-3; MacKenzie Campbell, 0-3; Marah Dunn, 0-3; Bailey, 1-3; Kaitlin Durbin, 0-3; Tabby Vance, 0-3; Bailey, 0-2; Kayla Hall, 1-3; Miranda Beener, 0-2; Sierra Christian, 0-0.

RHE

MT 200 020 0 — 4 7 2

EC 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1