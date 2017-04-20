MT baseball beats Astros, 6-3

LEES CREEK — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team visited East Clinton to take on the Astros in an SCOL match-up.

Miami Trace won this game, 6-3.

Skyler McDonald pitched a complete game for the victory.

He struck out seven and walked one on six hits. All three runs were earned.

The Panthers wasted little time in getting the offense going.

Brady Wallace singled and stole second and third.

He scored when Mitchell Creamer reached on an error.

A double by McDonald scored Creamer and Dalton Mayer followed with a single, scoring McDonald to make it 3-0.

In the third inning, McDonald hit a solo home run that made it 4-0.

The fourth was another scoring inning for the Panthers.

Hunter Moore reached on an error and subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly by Brady Wallace.

The Panthers scored for the final time in the game in the sixth.

Heath Cockerill singled, followed by singles from Morton and Wallace.

Cockerill scored on a ground out by Trenton Harris.

In the fourth for East Clinton, Zachary Mitchell singled and stole second. He scored on a single by Ethan Cornwell.

The Astros put two on the board in the sixth inning.

Matthew Mitchell was hit by a pitch and Cameron Conner hit a double.

A fielder’s choice by Justin Smith scored Mitchell and Conner scored on a wild pitch.

“It was a good, solid baseball game,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “East Clinton is vastly improved. It was a good league win for us.

“Skyler was pretty much in control on the mound all night,” Smith said. “He had a little hiccup there in the sixth, but other than that, he pitched a great game. He had a great game, offensively.”

Miami Trace is now 6-2 in the SCOL.

East Clinton falls to 4-9 overall, 1-7 in the SCOL.

Miami Trace’s home game against Madison Plains was rained out Thursday evening.

The Panthers host Wilmington today at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Josh Morton, 2-4; Brady Wallace, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Trenton Harris, 0-4, 1 rbi; Mitchell Creamer, 0-2, 1 run; Skyler McDonald, 2-4, 1 2b, 1 home run, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Jacob Batson, 2-4; Dalton Mayer, 1-4, 1 rbi; Hunter Moore, 0-3, 1 run; Heath Cockerill, 1-3, 1 run.

RHE

MT 301 101 0 — 6 10 0

EC 000 102 0— 3 6 3

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

