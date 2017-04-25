Hillsboro outlasts Lady Lions, 12-9

The Washington Lady Blue Lion softball team hosted the team from Hillsboro High School in an SCOL match-up Monday, April 24.

It was a game in which an inning didn’t go by without one team, or the other and often both, were putting runs on the board.

When the dust had settled, Hillsboro came away with a 12-9 victory.

C. Page got the win in the pitcher’s circle. She pitched 4.2 innings with six hits and six runs (five earned), with five walks and four strikeouts.

R. Moberly worked 2.1 innings with four hits and three runs allowed (all earned). She walked two and struck out three.

Meghan Tucker pitched for Washington, with seven innings, 11 hits and 12 runs (nine earned). She walked seven and struck out four.

For Washington, Annie Semler went 2 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored and one RBI.

Kalee Crowe went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Maddison Osborne was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Washington was running at will, with a total of 15 stolen bases, led by Danika Marcum with five and Osborn with three.

S. Scott and H. Hughes led Hillsboro, each with three hits.

After a delay of some 40 minutes waiting for an umpire to arrive, Hillsboro quickly jumped out with four runs in the top of the first.

Washington scored two in the first and Hillsboro posted four more in the second.

Washington made it 8-3 with a run in the second.

The Lady Lions put one on the board in the third to cut Hillsboro’s lead to four runs.

Hillboro scored one in the fourth and one in the fifth, answered by two from Washington in fifth for a 10-6 tally.

Hillsboro had just its second scoreless inning in the sixth and Washington pulled to within two at 10-8 in the bottom of the sixth.

Hillsboro added two in the seventh to one for Washington for the 12-9 final.

Washington will host Wilmington for another SCOL encounter Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Danika Marcum, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 5 sb; Annie Semler, 2-5, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 3b, 2 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 1-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 2b, 1 bb, 1 sac fly, 1 sb; Kalee Crowe, 2-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Meghan Tucker, 1-3, 1 bb, 1 sb; Trinity Ragland, 0-4, 1 rbi; Maddison Osborn, 2-4, 2 runs, 3 sb; Zoee Clay, 1-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 sb; Kelsey Inskeep, 0-3.

Offensively for Hillsboro: S. Scott, 3-5, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb; J. Moberly, 0-4, 1 run, 1 bb; R. Moberly, 2-4, 3 runs, 1 rbi; C. Page, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; H. Hughes, 3-5, 2 runs, 3 rbi; L. Mahan, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb; S. Boggs, 0-0, 1 bb; B. Mottie, 1-4, 2 rbi; J. Williamson, 0-3, 1 rbi, 2 bb; R. Kiley, 0-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Z. Grove, 0-1; A. Lykins, 0-0 (courtesy runner), 1 run.

RHE

H 440 110 2 — 12 11 2

W 211 022 1 — 9 10 4

Maddy Jenkins makes the play at first base for Washington during an SCOL game against Hillsboro Monday, April 24, 2017. Also pictured for Washington is Maddison Osborn. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Maddy-Jenkins-vs-Hillsboro-4-24-2017.jpg Maddy Jenkins makes the play at first base for Washington during an SCOL game against Hillsboro Monday, April 24, 2017. Also pictured for Washington is Maddison Osborn. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

