Errors costly to Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team appeared headed for the win during an SCOL home game against Hillsboro Monday, April 24.

However, the Blue Lions had a defensive breakdown with six errors in the top of the seventh that led to nine Hillsboro runs as the Indians rallied for a 13-7 victory.

“We out-played Hillsboro for six innings,” Washington head coach Tyler Rhodus said. “We were up 7-4 going into the top of the seventh. We self destructed and had six errors in the top of the seventh.”

Hillsboro had taken a 1-0 lead after one inning and were still leading until the Blue Lions scored twice in the bottom of the third and thrice in the bottom of the fourth to go in front, 5-1.

The Indians put three on the board in the fifth and Washington negated one of those in the bottom of the fifth.

Washington tacked on another run in the sixth for a 7-4 lead heading into the ill-fated seventh.

Sajoun Jones was the winning pitcher for Hillsboro. He pitched six innings with seven runs (two earned) on seven hits with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Mason Stanley pitched a scoreless seventh for the Indians with one hit and two walks.

Jarett Patton started and took the loss for Washington. He pitched 6.2 innings wtih 11 hits and 12 runs (five earned). He walked three and struck out two.

Grant Patterson pitched one-third of an inning with one hit and one run.

For the Blue Lions, Griffin Shaw went 2 for 3 with one run scored, one RBI and two stolen bases.

Nick Barrett went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI.

Ethan Humphries, Brian Smith, Payton Bell, Casye Cameron and Hunter Chain each had two hits for the Indians. One of Chain’s hits was a home run.

Washington is back in action at home Wednesday against Wilmington at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Conner Chrisman, 1-5, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 sb; Elijah Ruth, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sb; Jarett Patton, 1-2, 2 rbi, 2 bb, 1 sb; Brian Wilson, 1-4, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Griffin Shaw, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 sb; Kenny Arboleda, 0-2, 2 bb; Nick Barrett, 2-4, 1 2b, 1 rbi; Avery Wilson, 0-2, 1 run; Ethan Marting, 0-3, 1 run; Logan Jackson, 0-1; Kyler Mount (courtesy runner) 0-0.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Mason Stanley, 1-5, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Ethan Humphries, 2-5, 4 runs, 2 sb; Hunter Chain, 2-3, 3 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 home run; Brian Smith, 2-5, 1 run, 3 rbi, 1 sb; Payton Bell, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sb; Cayse Cameron, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Justin Scott, 0-4; Kelton Anderson, 1-4, 1 rbi; Sajoun Jones, 0-3, 2 runs, 1 bb.

RHE

H 100 030 9 — 13 12 3

W 002 311 0 — 7 8 7

Nick Barrett makes the play for the Blue Lions as Griffin Shaw looks on during an SCOL game against the Hillsboro Indians Monday, April 24, 2017. Photo by Mary Kay West

Spurs Hillsboro late rally

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

