Lady Panthers run-rule McClain, 10-0

Olivia Wolffe pitched a one-hitter and Miami Trace made quick work of their game against McClain Monday, April 24, winning 10-0 in five innings in South Central Ohio League play.

Wolffe faced just 16 batters with no walks and six strikeouts.

Kaylee Hauck and Cassidy Lovett sparked the offense at the top of the Miami Trace lineup.

Hauck went 2 for 3 with three runs, one RBI and one stolen base; Lovett was 2 for 3 with two runs, three RBI and one stolen base.

In the bottom of the first, Miami Trace scored what would turn out to be the game-winning run.

Hauck singled and stole second and later scored.

In the third inning for Miami Trace, Tori Riley reached on an error and Tabby Landrum drew a walk.

Hauck reached on an error and Lovett hit a single.

Ashley Campbell and Taylor Barrett helped in the rally, head coach Joe Henry explained.

In the fourth, Jessica Camp led of with a double and Krissy Ison was sent in to pinch-run.

Landrum hit a double down the left field line, scoring Ison.

Hauck followed with a single that scored Landrum. Lovett later singled and scored.

In the fifth inning, leading 9-0, Ally Smith singled and scored the game-ending run on a double by Riley.

Miami Trace is at Hillsboro Wednesday and will host defending league champion Clinton-Massie Friday. It will be Senior Day Friday as Miami Trace will recognize Taylor Barrett and Tori Riley prior to the game which starts at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Cassidy Lovett, 2-3, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 1 sb; Ashley Campbell, 1-3, 1 rbi; Taylor Barrett, 0-3, 1 rbi; Brooke Henry, 0-2; Ally Smith, 1 hit, 1 run; Olivia Wolffe, 0-3; Jessica Camp, 1-2; Krissy Ison, 0-0, 1 run; Tori Riley, 1-3, 1 2b, 1 rbi, 1 run; Tabby Landrum, 1-1, 1 2b, 1 rbi, 2 runs.

Offensively for McClain: Pollard, 1-2; Beatty, 0-2; Anderson, 0-1, 1 bb; Stevenson, 0-2; B. Smith, 0-2; Landrum, 0-2; Kegley, 0-2; P. Smith, 0-1; Richman, 0-1.

RHE

Mc 000 00x x — 0 1 3

MT 104 41x x — 10 9 0

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1