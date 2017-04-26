MT tennis beats Unioto, ‘Cane

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team hosted the team from Unioto High School Monday, April 24 and won this non-league match, 5-0.

At first singles, Juan Diego Navas defeated Brayden Warren, 6-0, 6-1.

At second singles, Thomas Bondi beat Brett Moore, 6-1, 6-0.

Ely Schritzinger topped Jacob Shuman at third singles, 6-0, 6-3.

Seth Leach and Matt Fender won their first doubles match over Xixi McKell and Caroline Thiel, 6-0, 6-0.

Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen blanked Colton Morton and Caitlyn McKell at second doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

The Panthers won three j-v matches against Unioto.

At first singles, Todd Peterson beat Karly Payton, 8-0; at second singles, Nathan Taylor defeated Kyle Cruze, 8-0 and at third singles, Drew Stanforth beat Connor McMahon, 8-0.

There was also an exhibition doubles match featuring four Panthers in which Devin Riggs and Jack Ivers beat Isaac Abare and Peyton Hawkins, 8-3.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Panthers returned to Wilmington to complete a suspended match.

The Panthers won over the Hurricane, 3-2.

“We had already won first doubles and first singles and lost second doubles,” Miami Trace head coach Mitch Augenstein explained.

This is the first time the Panthers have swept Wilmington in tennis in over five years, according to Augenstein.

At first singles, Juan Diego Navas beat J. Fender, 6-1, 6-2.

At second singles, Seth Leach beat B. Henry, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-3 (super tiebreak).

Thomas Bondi lost at third singles to B. Rhoads, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-12 (super tiebreak).

At first doubles, Johnathan Allen and Matt Fender beat D. Moyer and J. Romer, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-7 (super tiebreak).

At second doubles, Adam Ginn and Ely Schirtzinger lost to J. Douglas and D. Andrews, 4-6, 1-6.

The Panthers will host Clinton-Massie Friday at 4:30 p.m.