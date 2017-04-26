Posted on by

Wilmington softball tops Lady Lions


By Chris Hoppes - [email protected]

The Washington Lady Blue Lion softball team hosted Wilmington for an SCOL game on a warm Wednesday, April 26.

Wilmington won the game, 19-2 in five innings.

Wilmington had 23 hits, led by C. Smart with five.

Washington had three hits, one each by Meghan Tucker, Kalee Crowe and Maddison Osborn.

M. Flint was the winning pitcher with two runs (both earned), no walks and seven strikeouts.

Washington will host McClain for Senior Day Friday. The game starts at 5 p.m.

RHE

Wil 7(10)0 02x x — 19 23 1

W 020 00x x — 2 3 2

By Chris Hoppes

[email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:55 pm |    

Parents sentenced in multiple cases after child endangering

Parents sentenced in multiple cases after child endangering
5:47 pm |    

LIFE Pregnancy to host benefit

LIFE Pregnancy to host benefit
6:22 pm |    

Kiwanis Club to hold 50th-annual Teen Talent Awards this Friday at Historic Washington Middle School

Kiwanis Club to hold 50th-annual Teen Talent Awards this Friday at Historic Washington Middle School
comments powered by Disqus