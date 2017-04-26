Wilmington softball tops Lady Lions

The Washington Lady Blue Lion softball team hosted Wilmington for an SCOL game on a warm Wednesday, April 26.

Wilmington won the game, 19-2 in five innings.

Wilmington had 23 hits, led by C. Smart with five.

Washington had three hits, one each by Meghan Tucker, Kalee Crowe and Maddison Osborn.

M. Flint was the winning pitcher with two runs (both earned), no walks and seven strikeouts.

Washington will host McClain for Senior Day Friday. The game starts at 5 p.m.

RHE

Wil 7(10)0 02x x — 19 23 1

W 020 00x x — 2 3 2

By Chris Hoppes

