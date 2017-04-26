Blue Lion baseball upends Hurricane

It was a fine way to celebrate Senior Day for the Washington Blue Lion baseball team: a 9-7 win over the Wilmington Hurricane Wednesday afternoon at Washington High School.

“I am extremely proud of my guys tonight,” Washington head coach Tyler Rhodus said. “We played great team baseball.

“Griffin Shaw started on the mound for us tonight,” Rhodus said. “His velocity looked good, along with his breaking ball. He just needs to continue to get reps.

“We were struck with adversity right away in the first two innings and my guys did a great job staying in the game and making a couple of great plays to minimize damage and get us out of a couple of jams.

“Avery (Wilson) came on in relief and threw three super innings,” Rhodus said. “He was put in with runners on, got us out of it and continued to get ground balls. His submarine motion kept Wilmington off balance.

“In the top of the seventh, we got the lead off (batter) to ground out before Avery gave up a hit and a walk,” Rhodus explained. “We decided to bring in Grant (Patterson) to close things out and he did just that. He threw three pitches and got two outs (to record the save).”

Washington had 10 hits, including Jarett Patton going 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI.

Brian Wilson had two hits, scored one and drove in one and Logan Jackson had two hits and two RBI.

“We hit the ball very well,” Rhodus said. “Last time we played Wilmington they pitched Bell and we struggled. Today, my guys came out with confidence and were able to jump on Bell early.

“Wilmington brought in Hottinger and he’s one of their top guys,” Rhodus said. “We had great approaches at the plate and were able to get two more runs off him which ended up being the difference.

“I can’t say enough about my guys tonight,” Rhodus said. “As a coaching staff we have spent most of the year talking to the kids about being mentally strong and being able to face adversity. Today we did that on senior night and the results showed. I am super excited for them.”

Washington’s seniors are: Conner Chrisman, Logan Jackson, Ethan Marting, Kyler Mount, Jarett Patton, Griffin Shaw, Avery Wilson and Brian Wilson.

Shaw pitched 3.1 innings with four hits and six runs (three earned). He walked eight and struck out two.

Wilson pitched three innings with three hits and one run (earned). He walked two and struck out two.

Patterson pitched two-thirds of an inning. His line was all zeros.

For Wilmington, Bell pitched the first inning-plus with five hits and seven runs (five earned) with three walks and one strikeout.

Hottinger pitched five innings with five hits and two runs (both earned) with one walk and two strikeouts.

Washington is now 10-11 overall (4-8 in the SCOL) and will play at Greenfield’s Mitchell Park against the McClain Tigers Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington

: Conner Chrisman, 0-2, 2 runs, 2 bb, 1 sb; Elijah Ruth, 1-4, 2 runs; Jarett Patton, 2-3, 3 runs, 2 rbi, 1 3b, 1 bb; Brian Wilson, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Nick Barrett 0-0; Griffin Shaw, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Logan Jackson, 2-4, 2 rbi; Avery Wilson, 0-4; Kenny Arboleda, 1-2, 2 rbi; Tyler Rood, 0-1; Ethan Marting, 1-3; Kyler Mount (courtesy runner), 0-0.

Offensively for Wilmington: Meyer, 0-3, 1 bb; Hottinger, 0-3, 1 run, 2 bb; Krause, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 1 home run; Wolary, 1-4, 2 runs; Davis, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1 sb; Bell, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b; Lakes, 0-2, 1 rbi, 2 bb; Carey, 1-3, 2 rbi, 1 sac; Wyrick, 2-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb.

RHE

Wil 202 300 0 — 7 7 2

W 430 101 x — 9 10 2

The Washington Blue Lions recognized their eight seniors prior to the game against Wilmington on Wednesday, April 26. Then they went out and defeated the Hurricane, 9-7. (front, l-r); Ethan Marting, Brian Wilson, Conner Chrisman, Kyler Mount; (back, l-r); Logan Jackson, Griffin Shaw, Jarett Patton and Avery Wilson. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Blue-Lion-baseball-seniors-2017-1.jpg The Washington Blue Lions recognized their eight seniors prior to the game against Wilmington on Wednesday, April 26. Then they went out and defeated the Hurricane, 9-7. (front, l-r); Ethan Marting, Brian Wilson, Conner Chrisman, Kyler Mount; (back, l-r); Logan Jackson, Griffin Shaw, Jarett Patton and Avery Wilson. Photos by Mary Kay West Washington senior Avery Wilson pitches against the Wilmington Hurricane in an SCOL game Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Washington High School. Wilson came on in relief and pitched three innings, notching the victory. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Avery-Wilson-pitching-4-26-2017-1.jpg Washington senior Avery Wilson pitches against the Wilmington Hurricane in an SCOL game Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Washington High School. Wilson came on in relief and pitched three innings, notching the victory. Photos by Mary Kay West

Wins 9-7 on Senior Day

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1