Indians shutout Panthers, 8-0

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team traveled down US 62 to the county seat of Highland County, Hillsboro, for an SCOL game against the Indians Wednesday afternoon.

It was a tough go for the Panthers as the Indians took the win, 8-0.

Trenton Harris suffered the loss on the mound for the Panthers.

He allowed five hits and seven runs (two earned) over four innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He hit two batters.

Hunter Moore pitched two innings for the Panthers with two strikeouts, two walks, two hits and one unearned run.

It was a case of missed opportunities for Miami Trace.

“We left a lot of runners on base,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said.

“We left one on in the first, we left two on in the second,” Smith said. “We stranded a runner at third in the third; we left the bases loaded in the fourth.

“We had our opportunities early to put some runs on the board,” Smith said. “Against a very good pitcher, Cayse Cameron.”

Cameron got the win for the Indians. He had five strikeouts, allowed no runs on five hits and did not walk a batter. He hit three batters.

Hillsboro produced all the runs they would need with a five-run rally in the third.

The Indians had three hits and two batters were hit by a pitch, along with a fielder’s choice and a double by Cameron.

Hillsboro put two more runs on the board in the fourth on a single, a walk and two errors that came with two outs.

The final run came in the sixth with a hit by Ethan Humphries and Payton Bell reaching on an error.

“It was one of those ballgames where we had opportunities to score,” Smith said. “It looks worse than it was. We had one bad inning and didn’t score when we had the chance. You’re not going to be a decent baseball team when that stuff happens.

“We have to get ready and play Clinton-Massie (at home) on Friday,” Smith said. “We have to change our goals now and get ready for the tournament.”

Miami Trace is now 13-4 overall, 7-4 in the SCOL.

RHE

MT 000 000 0 — 0 5 4

H 005 201 x — 8 7 0

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

