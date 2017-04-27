Lady Panther softball crushes Hillsboro, 24-2

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team traveled to Hillsboro Wednesday, April 26, for an SCOL game against the Lady Indians.

Miami Trace was too much for Hillsboro, posting a 24-2 victory.

The Lady Panthers bashed out 28 hits.

Five players had three or more hits for Miami Trace, led by Jessica Camp who went 5 for 5 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and six RBI.

Kaylee Hauck had three hits, including a triple and two RBI; Ashley Campbell had three hits, including a double and two RBI; Taylor Barrett went 3 for 4 with a double and Olivia Wolffe went 3 for 4.

Miami Trace scored four runs in the first, 14 in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Hillsboro scored one in the second and one in the fifth.

Maddie Mossbarger was the winning pitcher. She allowed no earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout.

In the first, Hauck led off the game with a triple and Campbell, Barrett, Ashley Henry and Camp all singed as Miami Trace scored four times.

Miami Trace had 14 hits in the second inning, scoring 14 times.

Campbell, Barrett, Wolffe, Camp and Tori Riley each had two hits in the inning.

Camp hit a home run over the fence in left field in the third inning for the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace will host Clinton-Massie for Senior Day Friday. The game time is 5 p.m.

Massie had a record of 20-1 overall, 11-0 in the SCOL as of Wednesday.

The Lady Falcons are ranked No. 5 in the state in Division II in the Ohio Softball Coaches Association state poll.

Miami Trace seniors are: Tori Riley and Taylor Barrett.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 3-5, 1 3b, 1 sb, 1 bb, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Cassidy Lovett, 2-4, 1 sb, 1 bb, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Ashley Campbell, 3-3, 1 2b, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Krissy Ison, 0-2, 3 sb, 2 runs; McKenzee Dunn, 2-2, 2 rbi; Taylor Barrett, 3-4, 1 2b, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Kylee Rossiter, 1-2; Brooke Henry, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Ally Smith, 0-2; Olivia Wolffe, 3-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Jordan Bernard, 0-1, 1 run; Jessica Camp, 5-5, 1 home run, 1 3b, 2 runs, 6 rbi; Tori Riley, 2-4, 1 2b, hbp; Tabby Landrum, 2-3, 2 hbp, 1 run.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Scott, 2-3; Moberly, 1-2; Grove, 0-1; Moberly, 1-3; Page, 0-1; Kiley, 0-2; Hughes, 1-3; Mahan, 1-2; Mottie, 1-2; Boggs, 0-1; Lykins, 0-1; Williams, 0-2.

MT 4(14)3 21x x — 24 28 1

H 010 01x x — 2 7 0

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

