WCH LL Opening Day is Saturday

The Washington C.H. Little League will open its 63rd season on Saturday.

Ceremonies, including the introduction of all the players and coaches from all the teams, are set to begin at 11 a.m. on the Major Division diamond on Lewis Street.

The new league president, Tyler StClair, told the Record-Herald that former league president, John Meriweather, will throw out the season’s first pitch.

The Board of Directors, including StClair, vice president Ryan Lynch, player agent Jason Waters, safety officer Wes Dawes, secretary Steve Luebbe and treasurer Mark Richards, would like to say thank you to John for all of his hard work and advice.

Without his guidance and direction, none of this would be possible.

In the past, there have been two Major Division games on Opening Day.

This year, according to StClair, all eight of the Major Division teams will be in action, weather permitting.

Whether you have a child or grandchild in the Little League, or not, you are invited to come out and support the youth on Opening Day and throughout the 2017 season.