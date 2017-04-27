Blue Lion tennis falls to ‘Cane

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the team from Wilmington High School Wednesday, April 26 in one of the final-ever sporting events in the soon to be defunct South Central Ohio League.

Wilmington won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Kenny Upthegrove lost to Jonathan Fender, 3-6, 3-6.

At second singles, Jordan Behm fell to Brady Henry in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Grant Kulhwein lost at third singles to Brayden Rhoads, 4-6, 4-6.

At first doubles, Grant Mustain and Madalyn Wayne lost a three-setter to Drew Moyer and Jack Romer, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6.

The Blue Lions got the win at second doubles, with Jack Luebbe and Max Schroeder defeating Daniel Andrews and Jalen Douglas, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

In a j-v match, Sam Schroeder lost to Smith, 0-8.

Washington will host Miami Trace Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Madalyn Wayne serves for Washington during a doubles match against Wilmington Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Gardner Park. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Madalyn-Wayne-Blue-Lion-10us-4-26-2017.jpg Madalyn Wayne serves for Washington during a doubles match against Wilmington Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Gardner Park. Washington’s Grant Mustain focuses on the return during a doubles match against Wilmington Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Gardner Park. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Grant-Mustain-Blue-Lion-10us-4-26-2017.jpg Washington’s Grant Mustain focuses on the return during a doubles match against Wilmington Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Gardner Park.

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

