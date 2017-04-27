Blue Lion tennis falls to ‘Cane

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the team from Wilmington High School Wednesday, April 26 in one of the final-ever sporting events in the soon to be defunct South Central Ohio League.
Wilmington won the match, four courts to one.
At first singles, Kenny Upthegrove lost to Jonathan Fender, 3-6, 3-6.
At second singles, Jordan Behm fell to Brady Henry in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.
Grant Kulhwein lost at third singles to Brayden Rhoads, 4-6, 4-6.
At first doubles, Grant Mustain and Madalyn Wayne lost a three-setter to Drew Moyer and Jack Romer, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6.
The Blue Lions got the win at second doubles, with Jack Luebbe and Max Schroeder defeating Daniel Andrews and Jalen Douglas, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
In a j-v match, Sam Schroeder lost to Smith, 0-8.
Washington will host Miami Trace Monday at 4:30 p.m.
