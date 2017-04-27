Posted on by

Blue Lion tennis falls to ‘Cane


By Chris Hoppes - [email protected]

Madalyn Wayne serves for Washington during a doubles match against Wilmington Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Gardner Park.


Washington’s Grant Mustain focuses on the return during a doubles match against Wilmington Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Gardner Park.


The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the team from Wilmington High School Wednesday, April 26 in one of the final-ever sporting events in the soon to be defunct South Central Ohio League.

Wilmington won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Kenny Upthegrove lost to Jonathan Fender, 3-6, 3-6.

At second singles, Jordan Behm fell to Brady Henry in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Grant Kulhwein lost at third singles to Brayden Rhoads, 4-6, 4-6.

At first doubles, Grant Mustain and Madalyn Wayne lost a three-setter to Drew Moyer and Jack Romer, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6.

The Blue Lions got the win at second doubles, with Jack Luebbe and Max Schroeder defeating Daniel Andrews and Jalen Douglas, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

In a j-v match, Sam Schroeder lost to Smith, 0-8.

Washington will host Miami Trace Monday at 4:30 p.m.

By Chris Hoppes

[email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

