MT girls win Hillsboro Invit.

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace High School track teams had a successful go of things at the Hillsboro Invitational held Thursday, April 20.

The Miami Trace girls team won the meet and the boys team finished third out of seven schools.

The Lady Panthers scored 149 points, outdistancing host Hillsboro who placed second with 123.5 points.

McClain won the boys meet with 146 points, followed right on their heals by Hillsboro with 145 points.

Miami Trace scored 139 points.

The Miami Trace girls team recorded seven first place results.

Aubrey McCoy won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:46.

Kylie Pettit won the 3200-meter run with a time of 14:11.

Sayler Preston took first in the pole vault at 8’ 0”.

Tori Morrison was first in the high jump at 4’ 8”.

Macy Creamer won the long jump at 16’ 2”.

Katie Seyfang won the shot put with a throw of 41’ 11” and also captured the discus throw at 126’ 6”.

Creamer was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.1.

Pettit placed second in the 1600-meter run in a time of 6:20.

Miami Trace was second in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 57.3. That relay was comprised of Rebecca Hekathorn, Emily Powell, Olivia Flerchinger and Lilly Litteral.

The Panther boys team placed first in five events at Hillsboro.

The 4 x 800-meter relay won with a time of 8:59. That quartet was composed of Blake Pittser, Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin and Jotham Lewis.

Pittser won the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:56.

Drake Litteral won the 100-meter dash in 11.0.

Litteral anchored the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team. The other members of that relay were Noah Wiseman, Elijah Sauceda and Nick Elrich and their winning time was 1:34.8.

Sauceda won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.0

Sauceda also placed second in the 100-meter dash in 11.3.

Lewis was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.

Miami Trace will take part in the McClain Invitational Friday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Panthers will host their invitational on Thursday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results from Hillsboro Invitational, April 20, 2017

4 x 800-meter relay: 4th, 11:48 (Aubrey McCoy, Ashley Donato, Abby Riley, Kylie Pettit)

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 2nd, 17.1; Maddie Southward, 7th, 20.0

100-meter dash: Macy Creamer, 3rd, 13.3; Lilly Litteral, tie 8th, 14.4

4 x 200-meter relay: 4th, 2:01.4 (Tori Morrison, Abby Arledge, Sayler Preston, Lilly Litteral)

1600-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 2nd, 6:20

4 x 100-meter relay: 2nd, 57.3 (Rebecca Hekathorn, Emily Powell, Olivia Flerchinger, Lilly Litteral)

400-meter dash: Abby Arledge, 6th, 1:06.8; Hazen Jacobs, 1:13

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 2nd, 50.5; Abby Riley, 1:01.8

800-meter run: Aubrey McCoy, 1st, 2:46; Ashley Donato, 6th, 3:10

200-meter dash: Tori Morrison, 7th, 29.9; Lilly Litteral, tie 8th, 30.4

3200-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 1st, 14:11

4 x 400-meter relay: 6th, 4:58 (Abby Arledge, Hazen Jacobs, Sayler Preston, Tori Morrison)

Pole vault: Sayler Preston, 1st, 8’ 0”; Elizabeth Kratzer, 5th, 7’ 0”

High jump: Tori Morrison, 1st, 4’ 8”

Long jump: Macy Creamer, 1st, 16’ 2”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 41’ 11”; Gretchen Ivers, 7th, 27’ 8”

Discus throw: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 126’ 6”; Gretchen Ivers, 4th, 82’ 8”

Girls team scores:

Miami Trace, 1st, 149; Hillsboro, 2nd, 123.5; McClain, 3rd, 114.5; Fairfield, 4th, 93.5; Lynchburg-Clay, 5th, 75; Paint Valley, 6th, 48.5; Whiteoak, 7th, 40.

Miami Trace boys results from Hillsboro Invitational, April 20, 2017

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 8:59 (Blake Pittser, Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Jotham Lewis)

110-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, 4th, 17.9; Justin Reed, 7th, 18.9

100-meter dash: Drake Litteral, 1st, 11.0; Elijah Sauceda, 2nd, 11.3

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:34.8 (Noah Wiseman, Elijah Sauceda, Nick Elrich, Drake Litteral)

1600-meter run: Blake Pittser, 1st, 4:56; Jake Atwood, 5th, 5:11

4 x 100-meter relay: 3rd, 46.3 (Drake Litteral, Nick Elrich, Noah Wiseman, Elijah Sauceda)

400-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, 5th, 55.0; Nick Elrich, 58.1

300-meter hurdles: Justin Reed, 3rd, 44.6; Brandon Arledge, 6th, 46.5

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, 2nd, 2:06; Henry DeBruin, 5th, 2:15

200-meter dash: Elijah Sauceda, 1st, 23.0

3200-meter run: Simon DeBruin, 3rd, 11:04

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 3:51 (Jake Atwood, Henry DeBruin, Wyatt Cory, Caden Sweitzer)

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, 4th, 10’ 6”; Andrew Amore, 6th, 8’ 0”

High jump: Andrew Amore, tied 3rd, 5’ 4”; Wyatt Cory, tie 3rd, 5’ 4”

Long jump: Andrew Amore, 4th, 18’ 5 1/2”; Noah Wiseman, 8th, 16’ 8 1/2”

Shot put: Brad Mossbarger, 7th, 34’ 10”; David McElwain, 32’ 7”

Discus throw: Brad Mossbarger, 100’ 2”; Caden Bridges, 75’ 0”

Boys team scores:

McClain, 1st, 146; Hillsboro, 2nd, 145; Miami Trace, 3rd, 139; Paint Valley, 4th, 85; Fairfield, 5th, 59; Whiteoak, 6th, 39; Lynchburg-Clay, 7th, 38.

Panthers’ boys team 3rd

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1