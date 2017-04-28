Blue Lion Hicks in North-South Classic

The Ohio high school football 72nd annual North South Classic all-star game will be held on Saturday in Massillon, Ohio at Washington High School’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

The North South Classic is contested between the top senior football players in the state as selected by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

Washington High School senior Trevor Hicks, who announced in early February that he will continue his education and football career at Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, has been selected to take part in the prestigious event as a member of the South Team.

Two games will be played. The first at 12:00 noon, featuring senior athletes from high school football divisions IV, V, VI and VII. This is the game in which Hicks will play.

The second at 4:00 p.m., featuring senior athletes from high school football divisions I, II and III.

Tickets to the game will be available at the gates on game day. Tickets are $10, which covers admission to both games. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate on game day, with sales beginning one hour before the first game.

First held in 1946, the North South Classic is the nation’s oldest-running high school football all-star game. The game boasts a legacy of top athletes who have participated in it over the years, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Len Dawson, Roger Staubach, Jack Lambert, Alan Page, Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield.

The North South Classic was played in Stark County from 1977 to 2000. Kathy Catazaro-Perry, Mayor of the City of Massillon, shared her enthusiasm about the return of the North South Classic to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium stating,

“We are very excited to bring back the North South Classic to Massillon where it belongs. Our City will roll out the red carpet for the players, coaches and families to create a wonderful experience for all those who attend the game and spend time in our community. It will be a win/win for everyone.” The Hampton Inn in downtown Massillon is the official fan hotel. A special room block is reserved for out of town fans to book a room at a special rate for the North South Classic.

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association operates the North South Classic with the support of Tournament Director Steve Channel, Head Football Coach at Miamisburg High School. The game is supported locally by professional staff and volunteers from Visit Canton, the City of Massillon, the Massillon City School District and Ohio’s Region VII high school football coaches.

Trevor Hicks http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Hicks2c-Trevor.jpg Trevor Hicks