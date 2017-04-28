Blue Lions run-rule Tigers, 13-1

GREENFIELD — With inclement weather the order of the evening Friday, the Washington Blue Lions were able to play their varsity baseball game at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the McClain Tigers.

Washington won the game, 13-1 in five innings, to improve to 5-8 in the SCOL.

Grant Patterson started and got the win for the Blue Lions.

He pitched four innings with one hit and one run (unearned). He walked one and struck out four.

Avery Wilson pitched a scoreless fifth inning, with one hit allowed.

Jay Beatty started and took the loss for the Tigers.

He pitched four innings with 13 hits and 13 runs (all earned). He walked six and struck out one.

Lane Hester worked one inning on the mound for McClain with one hit and one strikeout.

Nick Barrett and Elijah Ruth each had three hits for the Blue Lions.

Barrett went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Ruth was 3 for 3 with one run and one RBI.

Griffin Shaw went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Conner Chrisman went 2 for 3 with a run and one RBI.

Eric Anderson and John Salyers had singles for McClain.

“It was a nice game tonight,” Washington head coach Tyler Rhodus said. “The kids did a good job coming out focused. We scored early and often while getting four solid innings on the mound by (Grant) Patterson.”

The Blue Lions scored five in the second, seven in the third and tacked on one more run in the fourth.

The Tigers avoided the shutout with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Washington has a home doubleheader scheduled for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. against Dayton Stivers.

Special pre-game ceremonies Monday

The Blue Lions will host Miami Trace Monday at 5 p.m.

Washington fans will want to take note that the Blue Lions are going to honor the 2000 State championship team prior to the game.

The Blue Lions also will honor all six of the former players who were drafted into the Major Leagues.

They will have their numbers posted on the outfield fence.

Those six players are: Preston Bentley, Tim Redman, Jeff Shaw, Scott Lewis, Brad Stillings and Travis Shaw.

Five of those players will be on hand for the ceremony.

Travis Shaw will be playing with the Milwaukee Brewers that night in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

There will also be a sign commemorating the 2000 State champions installed on the scoreboard.

Local Friday scores:

Baseball: Clinton-Massie 10, Miami Trace 0, 5 innings

Softball: Clinton-Massie 1, Miami Trace 0, 6 innings

McClain 18, Washington 4

Offensively for Washington: Conner Chrisman, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Elijah Ruth, 3-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 2 sb; Jarett Patton, 1-2, 1 run, 3 rbi; Ethan Marting, 1-1, 1 rbi; Brian Wilson, 0-1, 2 runs, 2 bb, 1 sb; Grant Patterson, 0-1; Griffin Shaw, 2-2, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Kenny Arboleda, 1-1; Avery Wilson, 0-2, 1 bb; Austin Joseph, 0-1; Tyler Rood, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Logan Jackson, 0-1; Nick Barrett, 3-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Ryan Schwartz, 0-1, 2 bb, 1 sb, 3 runs.

Offensively for McClain: Eric Anderson, 1-3; Colton Mossbarger, 0-3; John Salyers, 1-3; Lane Easter, 0-1; Kyle Wyatt, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run; Jay Beatty, 0-2; Dakota Pollock, 0-1; Sam Faulconer, 0-2, 1 rbi; Evan Hutchinson, 0-2; Austin Booth, 0-2.

RHE

W 057 10x x — 13 14 1

Mc 000 10x x — 1 2 0

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1